Permanent solution to Manipur crisis will take time: CM Biren Singh

IMPHAL, Dec 12: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday said the Centre and the state governments are making all efforts to bring a permanent solution to the ongoing crisis in the state, but suggested that it could take time due to the fragile nature of the situation.

Speaking at a programme to commemorate Nupi Lan, Singh said, “The state and central governments have been putting all efforts to bring a permanent solution. However, bringing a solution would take time as the situation had become chronic and fragile.”

Regarding the re-imposition of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas, Biren said, “The state government had requested the Centre to review and withdraw AFSPA from the said police stations” and sought cooperation and support from the public in the government’s effort to restore peace and tranquility in the state.

The CM said Nupi Lal Numit is observed annually to remember the role played by Manipuri women in 1904 and 1939, revolting against the injustice of British colonialism.

Singh said apart from the contribution of women during the two historical events, “we should also remember the bravery and courage shown by Manipuri women in other instances, including ousting the Burmese during the Seven Year Devastation period (1819-1826).”

He also mentioned that the bravery and courage of the past could also be seen among present-day women of the state, as they had been leading from the forefront in every issue pertaining to the safety of the people of the state.

Singh said, “Manipuri women have contributed in multiple sectors, including social, economic, art and culture, hospitality, and games and sports, among others, apart from their household activities” and that the “cultural performances shown by our women in different national and international events have showcased the uniqueness of our culture across the world.”

He informed that “the state government, acknowledging the hard work and commitment of women, had introduced certain women welfare schemes, including Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme, providing financial assistance of Rs 500 per month to unemployed women who are above the age of 40 years.”

Singh also spoke on the initiatives of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in passing the Women’s Reservation Bill 2023 in Parliament.

He also mentioned other initiatives taken up by the state government for students, including the Chief Minister’s Scholarship for Civil Service Coaching, Chief Minister’s Coaching Scheme for Entrance Examination to Professional Courses for NEET and JEE, and the establishment of DIET in every district, among others.

Later, replying to media queries on the treatment of Myanmar refugees, Singh said, “Those who are criticising should come here and see the ground realities. There are no differences. Refugees are being treated under the guidelines of the United Nations and the supervision of the government of India and the government of Manipur. Equal treatment is being given.”

Earlier, Singh, along with the legislators, paid floral tributes to the statue of Nupi Lan at Nupi Lan Memorial Complex in Imphal.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Th. Biswajit Singh, who was also present on the occasion, said Nupi Lal is observed every year to remember the courage and sacrifice of women freedom fighters and to pay tribute to their contributions, adding that the observation is a proud moment for every Manipuri. (PTI)