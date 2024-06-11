32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
PM Modi congratulates Tamang on his second innings as Sikkim CM

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Prem Singh Tamang on taking oath as the chief minister of Sikkim and wished him a fruitful tenure.

Modi said on X that he looked forward to working with Tamang for the state’s progress.

“Congratulations to Shri @PSTamangGolay on taking oath as the chief minister of Sikkim. Wishing him a fruitful tenure and looking forward to working with him for Sikkim’s progress,” the prime minister said.

Tamang, 56, has become chief minister for the second consecutive term.

His Sikkim Krantikari Morcha returned to power in the state by a landslide victory, winning 31 seats in the 32-member assembly. The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front, which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, could manage only one seat.

Meanwhile, Tamang asserted that his party SKM would continue supporting the NDA as the central government under Prime Minister Modi has assisted in the development of Sikkim.

Speaking to PTI Video, Tamang said, “The priority of our government in this term would be BIPASHA (Bijli, Paan, Sadak, Swasthya, Siksha, Rojgar).”

He said his party won the assembly elections because of the development work done by his government despite facing severe challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On his party’s support to the Modi government, “In my first tenure as well, we had supported the NDA… we will always support NDA as they have supported our state.”

“Earlier, Sikkim did not get any support from the Union government, but after Modi ji came to power, we are getting full support for the development of the state,” he added. (PTI)

