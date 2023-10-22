PM Modi likely to visit poll-bound Mizoram on Oct 30

AIZAWL, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to

visit Mizoram’s Mamit town on October 30 to campaign for

BJP candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the state,

a party leader said here on Saturday.

BJP president J P Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh and

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will also join the campaign trail

for the November 7 polls in the state, he said.

“PM Modi is likely to visit Mamit town on October 30 and

campaign for party candidates,” BJP’s Mizoram unit president

Vanlalhmuaka told PTI.

Union minister Nityanand Rai and Assam chief minister

Himanta Biswa Sarma will also campaign for party

candidates, he said.

Rai will campaign in Silsury and Sarma will visit Mamit and

Hachhek, he said, adding that the dates are being finalised.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who has been appointed as BJP’s

election in-charge for Mizoram, is currently camping in the

state.

The BJP has fielded candidates in 23 seats with a special

focus on linguistic minority areas, especially where the Bru

and Chakma people live.

The party is contesting in two seats, out of 11 assembly

constituencies within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation

(AMC) area where there is a large presence of Mizos.

The BJP has released a list of 40-star campaigners for the

Mizoram assembly polls.

Vanlalhmuaka, however, said that the visit of Union Home

Minister Amit Shah is still uncertain.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in

a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take

place on December 3.

Altogether, 174 candidates, including 40 each from the ruling

Mizo National Front (MNF), the main opposition Zoram

People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Congress, have filed

nominations.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be undertaken during the

day and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is

October 23. (PTI)