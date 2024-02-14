PM Modi to virtually address people of Tripura on Feb 24

AGARTALA, Feb 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of Tripura virtually from Delhi on February 24 as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Tripura (Developed India Developed Tripura)’, a reach-out programme, chief minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister has given the HIRA model (Highways, I-way, Roadways, Airways) to the people of the state to boost the communication system, Saha said.

“The Prime Minister, who has been giving whatever we ask for will be addressing the people of Tripura over Viksit Bharat Viksit Tripura programme virtually from Delhi on February 24,” Saha said here.

He said Modi has been trying to usher in ‘Ram Rajya’ where people used to live in peace and prosperity.

The Prime Minister has given as many as six national highways to the northeastern state, the chief minister said.

“Under the Act East policy, the Maitri Setu connecting Bangladesh has been inaugurated in South Tripura’s Sabroom. A Special Economic Zone is being undertaken at Sabroom. The state’s face will be transformed once the bridge is made operational as it will pave for direct connectivity to Chittagong port in Bangladesh,” he said.

Claiming that the northeastern state is reaping the harvest of a double-engine government, the chief minister said a massive infrastructure building is taking place in the northeastern state.

“Rs 440 crore has been sanctioned to implement various projects including building embankments on both sides of the River Haora, beautification of the surroundings of the Ujjayanta Palace (in Agartala),” Saha said.

He said that taking a cue from the Narendra Modi government, his administration does not believe in playing politics when it comes to the development of the state and its people.

The chief minister said his government believes in solving problems through dialogue or discussion.

“There was a problem on Monday but we have solved the problem amicably,” he said, apparently referring to the rail and road blockade demanding Roman script for the Kokborok language exam.

The agitation which began on Monday morning was called off in the evening after the state government assured the students that they would be allowed to write Kokborok language papers in the upcoming class 10 and class 12 exams in both Bengali and Roman scripts. (PTI)