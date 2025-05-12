Dental OPD and ultrasonography centre inaugurated at PHC Tirbin, Leparada

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 11: In a significant development for rural healthcare in Arunachal Pradesh, Bassar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi on Saturday inaugurated a Dental Outpatient Department (OPD) and Ultrasonography Centre at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tirbin, Leparada District.

The move aims to provide accessible and improved diagnostic and dental care services to the residents of Tirbin Circle and nearby areas.

According to an official statement, the inauguration marks a major milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to decentralize quality healthcare and enhance public health infrastructure at the grassroots level.

The new facilities are expected to significantly reduce the travel burden for residents who previously had to seek such medical services in distant urban centres.

Addressing the gathering during the inaugural event, MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi expressed her satisfaction over the operationalisation of these much-needed health services.

“These facilities will bring quality healthcare closer to our community, ensuring timely diagnoses and early intervention. The availability of an ultrasound machine will allow for accurate diagnostic capabilities, while the Dental OPD will cater to the essential oral health needs of our people,” she said.

Calling upon the community to actively utilise and safeguard the facilities, Dirchi emphasised the importance of community ownership in ensuring the success of such initiatives.

“We must all work together to make the most of this infrastructure, and I urge our people to view this as a collective resource for the betterment of public health,” she added.

The MLA also praised the relentless efforts of Dr Toyum D Lendo, Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at PHC Tirbin, along with the District Health Society of Leparada, for their role in upgrading local healthcare services.

She further assured continued support for health-focused developmental projects, noting that improving health outcomes remains one of her top priorities as a public representative.

The inauguration was attended by a host of dignitaries and community members, including Tirbin EAC Kenli Riba, District BJP President Jonya Basar, various Heads of Departments (HoDs), senior citizens, medical staff, and members of the general public from the Tirbin Circle.

The event saw enthusiastic participation, reflecting the community’s anticipation and appreciation for improved medical infrastructure.

Locals hailed the launch as a timely intervention, particularly in light of the growing healthcare demands in the region.

With rising awareness around preventive care and diagnostics, the introduction of an ultrasonography centre is expected to enhance maternal and child health services, as well as support other essential diagnostics such as abdominal scans and early detection of various conditions.

The Dental OPD, meanwhile, is expected to address a long-standing gap in oral healthcare services. Previously, residents had to travel to district hospitals for even basic dental procedures—a challenge especially burdensome for the elderly, children, and pregnant women.

Officials from the District Health Society stated that adequate staffing, regular maintenance, and follow-up awareness campaigns will be key to the long-term effectiveness of these services.

Community health workers are also expected to be trained in promoting the use of these new facilities and ensuring widespread access.

The inauguration of the Dental OPD and Ultrasonography Centre at PHC Tirbin represents a step forward in the state’s mission to strengthen primary healthcare, especially in remote and rural belts of Arunachal Pradesh.

It reinforces the government’s broader goal of building resilient healthcare systems that are inclusive, accessible, and responsive to local needs.