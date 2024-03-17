20.2 C
Polling in Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha seat on April 19

AIZAWL, March 16: Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram will be held on April 19, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The last date for filing nomination is March 27, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said, adding that the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 28.

Vyas said that more than 8.6 lakh voters, including 4.41 lakh female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Among the 8.6 lakh electorate, 36,214 are young voters (18-19 years), 4,758 are above 85 years of age and 3,399 people are with disabilities (PwD), he said.

There are 1,276 polling stations across the state, the CEO said.

He said that 15 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in addition to 3,000 state police personnel, will be deployed across the state during polls.

The CEO also sought the active cooperation, close collaboration and constructive partnership of all stakeholders, especially the media community, in the electoral process. (PTI)

