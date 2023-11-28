Training of officials for counting of votes in Mizoram

AIZAWL, Nov 27: The Mizoram election department is giving

training to officials on counting of votes for the state assembly

election, a senior officer said.

Mizoram chief electoral officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said that a

full dress rehearsal for counting will be held through the Encore

portal on Thursday.

Additional CEO H Lianzela said more than 4,000 counting

personnel will be involved in the counting to be held on

December 3.

Counting will be held in 13 counting centres across the state

and there will be 40 counting halls in 13 counting centres, he

said.

“There are 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables and over

4,000 personnel for counting of votes,” he said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla said that “full proof

security arrangements have been made for counting of votes.”

He had said Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), IRBn and

Mizoram armed police have been deployed to maintain law and

order.

All the EVMs are securely placed in the strong rooms in all the

district headquarters, according to officials.

Meanwhile, a five-member delegation of Mizoram NGO

Coordination Committee (NGOCC) will meet officials of the

Election Commission in Delhi on Tuesday to appeal the to poll

panel to re-schedule the counting date.

Political parties, civil societies, churches and other

organisations have repeatedly appealed to the Election

Commission to change the counting date because it fell on

Sunday, which is a sacred day for Christians in the Christian

majority state.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held

peacefully on November 7 and more than 80 per cent voter

turnout had been recorded.

A total of 174 candidates, including 18 female candidates, were

in the fray.

Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition party Zoram

People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress had contested 40

seats each, while BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tried their

luck in 23 and 4 seats respectively.

In the last assembly polls held in November 2018, MNF bagged

26 seats, ZPM won 8 seats, Congress 5 and BJP 1. (PTI)