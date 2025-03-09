Posting of regular DLRO for Kurung Kumey district requested

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 8: Koloraing MLA and PHED minister’s advisor Pani Taram requested the Land Management department and state government for posting of regular DLRO for Kurung Kumey for the fastrack land acquisition and land for the construction of Frontier Highway in the district.

Raising the question in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) during the question hour, the Koloriang MLA Pani Taram informed that due to absence of designated officers, people of Kurung Kumey have been facing a lot of difficulties in getting their land compensation under proposed construction of Frontier Highway, he said.

“The chief minister has also intervened in the matter and informed about the lesion which we all have seen during the construction of Trans Arunachal Highway and such land compensation issued should not come up in the Frontier Highway case. The Chief Minister has emphasized that he will send a special officer for the purpose of land acquisition which is a welcome step and if such a secretary or Special Secretary is deputed for the same it would be much clear and suitable and a welcome step,” added Pani Taram.