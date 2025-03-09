21.2 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 passed

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 8: Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) on Friday passed Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025 which was moved by minister of Land Management Balo Raja and minister for water resources Biyuram Waghe for consideration.

The APLA also adopted the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024 in the state as enacted by the Parliament as required under Article 252 (1) of the constitution.

As there were no other legislative members to participate in the discussion over the proposed bill, Speaker Tesam Pongte suggested water resource minister Waghe to include provision for the small stream’s land which has been completely washed away due to erosion under the APFPZB, 2025.

National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Namgey Tsering from Tawang during a short duration discussion brought the issue pertaining to ‘safeguarding of sacred land’ to the floor of the house.

Informing the house about Indian Army occupying community land at Tawang district without proper land acquiring process/documentation, he appealed to the state government to denotify such occupied land as the Indian Army has been putting a lot of restriction upon the locality of Tawang.

Solidarity with the Tsering, NCP MLA Toko Tatung said the Indian Army in the state has occupied the best land in border areas, which created untold suffering for the actual land owners due to restrictions put by the military forces.

Taking part in the discussion, advisor to PHED & WS minister, Pani Taram also suggested state government to initiate action under the provision of Arunachal Pradesh Forest Policy Act 2018, where it was clearly mentioned about the protection of sacred land of the state.

In response to the subject raised by the Tsering, land management minister Raja assured to initiate dialect with the central government, authority of defence and local people of the Tawang district.

As questioned by the MLA Thangwang Wangham regarding the completion of road from Bonia Longding via Pumao circle during a question hour, CM who is also holding the post of PWD minister said that road was constructed under PMGSY-I which was in dilapidated condition as of now, however same road could be renewed under Chief Minister Comprehensive State Road (CMCSR) scheme.

In response to the question raised by Pani Taram that how many land department staff are there at Koloriang in Kurung Kumey district as of now, minister Balo Raja informed that presently there are two survey staff Mandal and peon who are rendering service at Koloriang.

Stressing over the lack of officers at the DC office, Taram said that due to the absence of designated officers, people of Kurung Kumey have been facing a lot of difficulties in getting their land compensation under proposed construction of Frontier Highway.

As asked by advisor to minister Hydro power department, Ninong Ering regarding the status of pollution released in the Ferro Steel Industry at Niglok in East Siang district, minister for environment, forest & climate change, Raja informed as per self monitoring schedule prescribed under consent to establish/Operate (CTE/CTO), the sample of treated effluents/emission were to be analyzed from the recognised laboratory once in three months.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
