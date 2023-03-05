Prohibitory Orders Lifted

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 4: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in Dhansiripar sub-division in Dimapur district and Longleng town have been lifted following improvement in law and order situation in these areas.

Dimapur commissioner of police Kevithuto Sophie, in an order, on Saturday said the prohibitory order imposed in Dhansiri subdivision on February 24 has been revoked after he was satisfied that on conclusion of the conduct of Nagaland Assembly elections 2023, the law and order situation in the sub-division has improved and has returned to normalcy.

Longleng district magistrate Dharam Raj imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC banning movement and unlawful assembly of more than five persons for 72 hours from noon of March 3 to noon of March 6 within the administrative jurisdictions of Longleng town.

In an order on Saturday, Raj said as per the reports from the security agencies, peace and tranquility have been established in the town post the conduct of the elections.

There does not seem to be any serious threat to the peace and tranquility, lives and properties of the public within the town, the order said.

It said the prohibitory order in the town was no longer extended as normal life resumed.