Auto rickshaw display card system launched in Dimapur

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 16: Dimapur commissioner of police Kevithuto Sophie launched auto rickshaw display card system at the commissioner of police office premises here on Saturday to streamline auto rickshaw operations in the town.

Highlighting the increasing traffic congestion due to a surge in auto rickshaws in Dimapur, Sophie, in the launch programme, said the new system would include effective management and regulation of auto rickshaws, enhanced passenger safety — particularly for women and the elderly — and detection of crimes, including stolen auto rickshaws. The system will also monitor compliance with proper licenses, uniforms and permits to prevent unauthorised hire by private auto rickshaws, he said.

Sophie added that the display card would be valid for two years, after which renewal will be required. He said all records would be digitally maintained and regularly updated at the office of the deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Dimapur.

During the launch, Sophie shared additional initiatives undertaken by Dimapur traffic police in 2023 such as the installation of solar traffic blinkers, road safety awareness programmes in schools and colleges, installation of traffic islands and traffic assistance booths at various locations.

The newly introduced display card system, conceptualised by the Dimapur traffic police, involves thorough verification of documents and permits for all auto rickshaw drivers/owners.

Under this system, a photo identity card, containing essential details of the auto rickshaw and contact numbers for traffic controls/police control room will be issued. These cards are to be prominently displayed on the windshields and rear of the auto rickshaws for the convenience of passengers.

Sophie said the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Dimapur has approved this initiative, adding numerous auto rickshaws in Dimapur and Chumoukedima have already been issued photo identity display cards.