Protest In Manipur’s Moreh Over Killing Of Two Indians In Myanmar

- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, July 6 (NNN): Normal life was hit in Moreh, Manipur’s town at the Indo-Myanmar border, as the border town observed a total shutdown in protest against the killing of two Indians in Myanmar’s Tamu town.

- Advertisement -

The two Indians who had gone to Tamu town were reportedly shot dead by armed miscreants at Tamu Ward No 10 near Buddhist Temple in Myanmar on Tuesday, around 11 am.

- Advertisement -

The deceased were identified as M Iyanar (28) of Moreh ward no. IV and P Mohon (27) of Moreh ward no. II.

P Mohon was an auto rickshaw driver and he got married around two weeks ago while M Iyanar was earning livelihood by running a small time business in the border town, reports said.

The bodies were reportedly transferred to a hospital in Tamu and residents of Moreh are reportedly gathering at Moreh Sunrise Ground, waiting for the handing over of the dead bodies by the Myanmar authorities, till the time of filing this report.

Strongly condemning the killing incident, residents of the border town under the aegis of various civil society organisations based in the town imposed a total shutdown.

Showing solidarity to the protest, almost all shops and other business establishments across the town downed their shutters.

Members of All Moreh Auto Owners and Drivers’ Welfare Association, Moreh, also ceased their work for the day and staged a protest at Sunrise Ground, Moreh, the reports said.