15 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
type here...

Protests erupt in Tripura over persecution of minorities in Bangladesh

‘In India, our Muslim brothers and sisters live without facing such hostility’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 2: Widespread protests erupted in Agartala on Monday as demonstrators staged a sit-in outside the office of the Bangladesh assistant high commissioner, denouncing the escalating violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and calling for the immediate release of ISKCON member Chinmoy Das Prabhu.

- Advertisement -

The demonstration, spearheaded by the ‘Hindu Sangharsh Samity,’ a right-wing organisation, saw participation from diverse sections of society.

Related Posts:

“The illegal arrest of Chinmoy Das Prabhu by the Bangladesh interim government is both inhumane and unacceptable. Reports suggest that he has been deprived of basic needs like food. We demand his immediate release and stand firmly against these repeated attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh,” a protestor declared.

She highlighted the contrasting scenario in India, where minorities, including Muslims, coexist peacefully.

“In India, our Muslim brothers and sisters live without facing such hostility. Why, then, are Hindus being targeted in Bangladesh? We will persist in our protest until the Yunus-led government ensures the release of the ISKCON leader,” she added.

- Advertisement -

BJP vice president Subal Bhowmik, who joined the protest, expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating situation for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

“The frequency and intensity of these attacks have surged, especially after the change in government. This protest is a united stand by various organizations to condemn these acts,” Bhowmik said.

He also mentioned the Indian government’s intervention, holding Bangladesh Prime Minister Md. Yunus accountable for inciting violence against the Hindu community.

“Md. Yunus bears the responsibility for these atrocities and for fueling anti-Hindu sentiments. Strong measures must be taken,” he asserted.

- Advertisement -

Tripura, which shares an 856-km border with Bangladesh, has witnessed growing unrest over the persecution of Hindus in the neighboring nation, with protesters burning effigies of Md. Yunus as tensions escalate.

Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

03 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know 10 Birds to Spot in North East India 10 Beautiful Lakes In South India 10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu 10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them