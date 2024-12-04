22 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
type here...

Rally in Tripura demanding release of Hindu monk in Bangladesh

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Dec 3: Thousands of people on Tuesday gathered in Tripura capital Agartala under the banner of ‘Sanatani Yuva’ and staged a rally demanding immediate release of prominent Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in neighbouring Bangladesh and protesting against the alleged oppression of minorities in that country.

The protesters were, however, not allowed to move towards the Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the international border as the police denied them permission to hold the ‘March to Bangladesh’ programme.

- Advertisement -

While speaking to the reporters, BJP leader and former union minister Pratima Bhoumik expressed concern over the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and “extreme oppression” of minorities in the neighbouring country after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Related Posts:

“A total unrest is prevailing in Bangladesh with minorities facing extreme oppression in their own country. Altogether 17,000 properties were attacked since the new government came to power. The whole world is worried about what is happening in Bangladesh. We strongly demand immediate release of Chinmoy Prabhu who had been speaking for the minorities,” she said.

Urging the people to stand by the minorities in Bangladesh, Bhoumik also demanded that the administration in Bangladesh stop attacks on minorities and provide them with proper security.

Tuesday’s protest programme was organised a day after the premises of the Bangladesh mission here was breached by a group of people protesting against the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and attack religious minorities. (PTI)

10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know 10 Birds to Spot in North East India 10 Beautiful Lakes In South India 10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu