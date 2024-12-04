Rally in Tripura demanding release of Hindu monk in Bangladesh

AGARTALA, Dec 3: Thousands of people on Tuesday gathered in Tripura capital Agartala under the banner of ‘Sanatani Yuva’ and staged a rally demanding immediate release of prominent Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in neighbouring Bangladesh and protesting against the alleged oppression of minorities in that country.

The protesters were, however, not allowed to move towards the Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) on the international border as the police denied them permission to hold the ‘March to Bangladesh’ programme.

While speaking to the reporters, BJP leader and former union minister Pratima Bhoumik expressed concern over the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and “extreme oppression” of minorities in the neighbouring country after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

“A total unrest is prevailing in Bangladesh with minorities facing extreme oppression in their own country. Altogether 17,000 properties were attacked since the new government came to power. The whole world is worried about what is happening in Bangladesh. We strongly demand immediate release of Chinmoy Prabhu who had been speaking for the minorities,” she said.

Urging the people to stand by the minorities in Bangladesh, Bhoumik also demanded that the administration in Bangladesh stop attacks on minorities and provide them with proper security.

Tuesday’s protest programme was organised a day after the premises of the Bangladesh mission here was breached by a group of people protesting against the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and attack religious minorities. (PTI)