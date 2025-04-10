Public Outrage Erupts in Imphal West After Armed Attack on Orphanage

HT Digital

IMPHAL, APR 10: Imphal West witnessed a powerful display of unity and public anger on Wednesday as residents staged a sit-in protest against a shocking act of violence in the Sagolband locality. The demonstration followed a disturbing incident in which unidentified gunmen opened fire on an orphanage housing vulnerable children, sparking widespread outrage and demands for justice.

Residents turned out in large numbers, holding placards condemning the attack and chanting slogans that called for swift action against the perpetrators. The unified demand of the crowd was clear: immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for a horrifying act that shattered the community’s peace and placed innocent lives in danger.

According to official police reports, the incident occurred at around 1:40 am on Wednesday, when at least two unidentified assailants fired six rounds of ammunition at the orphanage. While, fortunately, no injuries were reported, the act left behind a trail of fear and trauma, particularly for the children living in the facility.

Khaiden Ongbi Romita, the caretaker and manager of the orphanage, voiced her anguish during a press interaction. She described the attack as deeply disturbing, especially given the home’s role as a sanctuary for orphaned boys who have already experienced immense hardships. “This place is meant to offer these children peace and protection. What happened is not just an attack on a building—it’s an attack on hope,” Romita said.

She appealed to the authorities to step up security measures and take urgent steps to prevent such acts of violence from happening again. Her heartfelt message resonated with many in the community, who expressed their solidarity with the orphanage and called for immediate government intervention.

“This home is a safe haven for children who have suffered enough. They deserve security, not fear,” Romita emphasized. Her words were echoed by protesters who insisted that the government must ensure justice and accountability in the face of such an appalling act.

As investigations continue, the people of Imphal West remain united in their demand for safety and justice. The incident has galvanized the community, sending a clear message that violence against the vulnerable will not be tolerated, and that the call for peace and protection will only grow louder until justice is served.