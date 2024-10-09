Attack on ITLF Secretary’s Home Sparks Outrage in Manipur

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 9: In a disturbing incident late on Monday night, the residence of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) secretary in Manipur’s Churachandpur district was attacked by unidentified miscreants. The attack, which occurred at approximately 10:30 PM in the Dorcas Veng area of Churachandpur, involved several individuals pelting stones at the house. CCTV footage captured two to three unidentified persons carrying out the attack, leaving behind significant damage to the property.

According to local sources, the incident has sparked outrage within the community, although no official police report has been filed regarding the attack. The Churachandpur district police control room confirmed that they have not received any complaint related to the event as of yet. Despite the absence of an official report, this act of violence has prompted widespread condemnation, especially from the ITLF, a prominent Kuki organization in the region.

In a statement released by the ITLF following the attack, the organization expressed deep concerns over the safety of its leaders, who have reportedly faced escalating threats in recent days. The ITLF pointed out that the threats intensified following the Zo United meeting on October 5, a significant gathering aimed at fostering unity and addressing the concerns of tribal communities in the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

The ITLF’s statement strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing that such violent actions pose a threat not only to the individuals targeted but also to the larger efforts for peace and justice within the conflict-ridden region. “These kinds of acts are attempted by those who wish to sabotage our progress in this conflict. It not only targets individuals but also strikes at the heart of communities striving for justice and peace,” the ITLF’s statement read. The organization called on the authorities to take swift action to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack, urging law enforcement to ensure the protection of community leaders who continue to face increasing risks.

The Zo United meeting, mentioned in the ITLF’s statement, was held just days before the attack and aimed at promoting peace and reconciliation among the region’s tribal communities. The meeting resulted in the signing of a reconciliation agreement intended to ease tensions and create a path toward resolving the conflict between different ethnic groups in Manipur. However, this recent act of violence highlights the fragile nature of the peace process and the challenges that continue to plague the state.

The attack on the ITLF secretary’s residence is seen as a direct attempt to destabilize the region’s efforts toward peace. The statement further expressed concern that these acts of violence, whether politically motivated or carried out for other reasons, not only endanger individuals but also undermine democratic values and the reconciliation process initiated by the Zo United meeting. The ITLF urged all stakeholders, including community members, leaders, and law enforcement agencies, to remain vigilant and work collectively to prevent such incidents from derailing the fragile peace efforts.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, an influential group representing the Kuki community, has been actively involved in advocating for the rights and welfare of indigenous communities in Manipur, particularly in light of the ethnic conflicts that have plagued the state in recent years. The group has played a key role in negotiations aimed at resolving ongoing tensions and ensuring the safety and security of tribal populations.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the attack. The ITLF has called for an immediate investigation into the incident and urged the authorities to take measures to ensure the safety of its leaders. The organization’s leaders expressed hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice swiftly, and that such acts of violence will not be allowed to impede the progress toward peace and stability in the region.

This incident has once again underscored the volatile situation in Manipur, where ethnic conflicts, political tensions, and acts of violence continue to disrupt efforts to achieve lasting peace. The ITLF and other community organizations remain committed to promoting dialogue and reconciliation, despite the ongoing challenges they face.