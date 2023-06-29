Rahul Gandhi’s Visit to Manipur Disrupted as Police Halts Convoy

Imphal, June 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s two-day visit to Manipur faced disruption as his convoy was halted by a mob near the Bishnupur police station upon his return to Imphal. The incident, which occurred on June 29, raised concerns about the government’s role in obstructing Gandhi’s visit to relief camps and his interaction with the people outside of Imphal.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal expressed confusion and raised concerns over the unexpected halt of Rahul Gandhi’s convoy. “We are not able to understand why they have stopped us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi,” Venugopal stated. The sudden interruption has sparked speculation about the motives behind the police’s actions and the implications for Gandhi’s visit.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed disappointment, criticizing the Modi Government for preventing Rahul Gandhi from visiting relief camps and engaging with the people outside of Imphal. Ramesh highlighted that Gandhi’s visit was part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, an initiative aimed at connecting with diverse sections of society. He further condemned the government’s decision to hinder Gandhi’s efforts to listen to all sections of Manipuri society and provide support.

The incident occurred as Gandhi’s convoy was en route to Churachandpur, where victims of recent violence have sought refuge in relief camps. The mob’s actions, along with the intervention of state police, obstructed the Congress leader’s path.

In a related development, reports emerged of fresh incidents of firing in the Kangpokpi district just before Rahul Gandhi’s arrival in Manipur. Armed miscreants targeted Tangnaum and L Munlai villages in Kangpokpi district, wielding sophisticated weapons. No casualties were reported at the time of filing this report.