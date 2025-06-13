32.1 C
Raj Bhavan felicitates Nagaland board exam toppers

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 12: Celebrating academic excellence, the toppers, rank holders and achievers of HSLC and HSSLC examinations 2025, conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education, were felicitated at Dr Imkongliba Ao Hall, Raj Bhavan, Kohima, under the aegis of Governor La Ganesan, on Thursday.

 In his message, Ganesan said this moment of triumph is not theirs alone, but also a reflection of the unwavering support of parents, families, teachers, and schools.

He highlighted the critical role the educators play, not just in imparting knowledge, but in cultivating discipline, curiosity, and ambition among students.

Extending heartfelt congratulations to all toppers and successful candidates, he lauded their hard work, perseverance, and intellectual achievement, noting that their success marks a significant milestone on the road to even greater accomplishments.

Ganesan asked the students to reflect on the privileges they enjoy, peace, stability, and access to quality education, while reminding them of the responsibility that comes with such blessings.

“You are not just students; you are the nation-builders of tomorrow,” he stated, calling on them to uphold values such as honesty, hard work, adaptability, and a commitment to lifelong learning.

He also urged the students to contribute to Viksit Bharat – A Developed India by 2047, a vision he holds dear.

“Though I may not live to see this dream realised, you will be its architects, and you will enjoy its fruits,” Ganesan added.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
13 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
