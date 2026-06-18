Karbi Anglong Police seize morphine worth Rs 3 crore, one held

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, June 17: In a major breakthrough against interstate narcotics trafficking, Karbi Anglong Police seized a huge consignment of suspected morphine valued at approximately Rs 3 crore during a routine naka checking operation on the four-lane highway at 6th Mile under the jurisdiction of Dillai Police Station on Tuesday evening.

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Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up a strategic checkpoint under the supervision of Bokajan Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rustum Raj Brahma. During the operation, the team intercepted an Assam-registered Hyundai Creta (AS01DH1666) travelling from Manipur.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of six plastic packets concealed inside the spare tyre.

The seized contraband weighed 3.49 kg and is suspected to be high-grade morphine.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as TH Jacob, a resident of Senapati district in Manipur, was caught red-handed and taken into custody.

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Police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a detailed investigation is underway to trace the broader supply network linked to the consignment.