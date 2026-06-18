Karbi Anglong Police seize morphine worth Rs 3 crore, one held

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
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HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, June 17: In a major breakthrough against interstate narcotics trafficking, Karbi Anglong Police seized a huge consignment of suspected morphine valued at approximately Rs 3 crore during a routine naka checking operation on the four-lane highway at 6th Mile under the jurisdiction of Dillai Police Station on Tuesday evening.

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Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up a strategic checkpoint under the supervision of Bokajan Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rustum Raj Brahma. During the operation, the team intercepted an Assam-registered Hyundai Creta (AS01DH1666) travelling from Manipur.

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A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of six plastic packets concealed inside the spare tyre.

The seized contraband weighed 3.49 kg and is suspected to be high-grade morphine.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as TH Jacob, a resident of Senapati district in Manipur, was caught red-handed and taken into custody.

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Police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a detailed investigation is underway to trace the broader supply network linked to the consignment.

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The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
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