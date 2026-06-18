Furnishing false information during census punishable: Official

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 17: With the self-enumeration exercise for Census 2027 having begun on Tuesday, Director of Census Operations, Nagaland, Dr Kenie Miachieo, on Wednesday said furnishing false information during the census is punishable under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948.

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Addressing a press conference at the Kohima Press Club, Miachieo called for public cooperation to ensure accurate Census 2027 data for Nagaland.

He expressed confidence that extensive awareness campaigns and cooperation from the public, community organisations, village authorities and other stakeholders would contribute to the collection of accurate and reliable data during Census 2027.

Highlighting the digital initiatives being introduced for Census 2027, he said data would be collected through a mobile application, while an option for self-enumeration has also been made available to the public.

He further informed that a web-based portal would be used for monitoring and managing census activities, while house-listing blocks would be created through a web-mapping application.

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Miachieo said that in Nagaland, the self-enumeration period is scheduled from June 16 to June 30, while the house-listing and housing census will be conducted from July 1 to July 30.

Providing an overview of Census 2027 and its significance, he said individual information collected during the census is kept confidential under Section 15 of the Census Act and that the exercise is conducted in collaboration with state governments and Union Territories.

A total of 6,134 census personnel, including enumerators and supervisors, have been deployed for the census exercise in Nagaland.