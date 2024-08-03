Rally against illegal taxation, threats in Kohima on Aug 6

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 2: The Angami Youth Organisation (AYO) will organise a public rally at Old MLA junction, Phoolbari, in Kohima at 11 am on August 6.

The rally will be held to protest against illegal taxation, harassment, intimidation and death threats to the common people, the AYO said.

The organisation solicited mass participation and support of all concerned citizens and organisations in the public rally.

“People participating in the public rally are requested to wear traditional attire of their respective communities,” the AYO said.