Rally against intimidation, taxation

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 24: Seventeen days after the Angami Youth Organisation held a rally on similar issues in Kohima on August 6, the Diphupar Village Council, along with its frontal organisations, under Chomoukedima district organised a public rally against unabated taxation, extortion, kidnapping and threats to its leaders and citizens on Saturday.

Hundreds of people took part in the rally that began at Dimapur airport junction proceeded to Green Park junction and culminated at the Agri Expo gate in Chumoukedima.

The rally condemned the criminal activities in Diphupar area that have caused significant harm to citizens, including businesses, creating an environment of fear and insecurity.

A meeting was held at the Agri Expo gate after the rally where the council adopted a six-point resolution and submitted it to Chumoukedima DC.

The rally resolved that one person Kahovi Chishi, allegedly from a Naga political group, who was apprehended for threatening the president of the Diphupar Naga Youth Organisation and civilians with firearms be booked under the National Security Act 1980.

Strongly opposing granting of bail to him to maintain the integrity of the judicial process and protect public safety, it cautioned that anyone indulging to secure his bail will be held responsible for any untoward consequences.

Also, resolving to strongly oppose carrying of firearms in public places under Diphupar village jurisdiction, the village council decided to strictly enforce the ceasefire ground rules in letter and spirit.

It was further decided to expel Chishi from Diphupar village.

The council reaffirmed its stand for adoption of “one government, one tax policy”.

