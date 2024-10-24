Rape convict found hanging in Tripura jail

AGARTALA, Oct 23: A 43-year-old rape convict was found hanging from the ceiling of a toilet in Kendriya Sansodhanagar in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Wednesday, an official said.

Dilip Debbarma, a resident of Ranirbazar in West Tripura district, was convicted to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty in a rape case.

“The 43-year-old rape convict was found hanging from the ceiling of a toilet in Kendriya Sansodhanagar around 8 am on Wednesday. A police team recovered the body,” Bishalgarh Sub Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Chakraborty told PTI.

Debbarma was serving 12 years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in a rape case in Ranirbazar police station area, he said, adding his body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Chakraborty said a judicial inquiry will be ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident. (PTI)