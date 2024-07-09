Rapid Response by Unakoti District Police Leads to Rescue of Kidnapped Girl

Upon receiving the complaint, a case was registered and a task force comprising SP Unakoti, Addl SP, SDPO KLS, DySPs, OCs, and other units was formed to locate the missing girl. Photographs of the victim, the accused, and the kidnapping vehicle were quickly disseminated across the state, reaching all checkpoints, GRP, and airport authorities.

The operation was spearheaded by SP Unakoti, who led night rounds with all officers, conducting rigorous raids and maintaining close intra-district coordination and communication. Their relentless efforts paid off when the girl was safely rescued and the accused was apprehended within just eight hours of the complaint.

This swift resolution highlights the Unakoti District Police’s commitment to addressing crimes against women and ensuring the safety and security of the community. The successful rescue operation underscores the efficacy and dedication of the police force in responding to such critical incidents.