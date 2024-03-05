Reconciliation team set up in Manipur; 213 dead in the ensuing violence: CM Singh

IMPHAL, March 4: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, while speaking on Monday in the Manipur Legislative Assembly on the efforts to bring peace in Manipur, disclosed that under the chairmanship of Hill Areas Committee (HAC), Dinganglung Gangmei, a “reconciliation team” has been set up and talk has started with “various members of the house who have abstained from this assembly session to bring peace and normalcy in the state”.

The chief minister also that “time has brought this crisis and time will bring change also, and we need to end this crisis at the earliest so that we can live in peace and harmony like it was before”.

He also sought the support and advice from the legislators to bring peace in the state.

Meanwhile, N Biren Singh, while replying to a question raised by MLA K Ranjit Singh, informed the house that 213 persons died due to the ongoing violence that erupted on May 3 last year. Out of this, 198 have been identified as civilians including 20 women and 8 children. He further said, ex-gratia of 114 persons has been distributed and the remaining are in the process and will be distributed after verification.

In another question, the Chief Minister said the weapons used by the militants are trying to be identified and as it is a sensitive issue, the matter cannot be placed in the house. In another question raised by MLA Th.Lokeshwar Singh, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that the deployment of state force depends on the ground situation and not on constituency-wise.

In a question raised by MLA Th. Lokeshwar, the Chief Minister informed the house that as on February 27, 6746 “illegal Myanmarese” were detected and 259 were pushed back to their native place. After verification, biometrics were taken up and are kept in a temporary shelter.

Replying to another question raised by MLA K. Meghachandra, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said pending amounts of benefits to be given to the pensioners is Rs. 859.36 crore and the pending amount will be given by August, 2024. (NNN)