Reopening of NH 2 not endorsement of unrestricted movement across buffer zones: KNO, UPF

IMPHAL, Sept 6: Two prominent Kuki-Zo groups, which recently signed an agreement with the Centre to extend the Suspension of Operations pact, have said that the reopening of National Highway 2 “must not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of unrestricted movement between Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas.

The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) on Thursday signed a suspension of operations agreement with the government on re-negotiated terms and conditions under which they agreed on maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur, relocating designated camps away from vulnerable areas and working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the state.

- Advertisement -

In a joint statement, the KNO and UPF said on Friday, “In a significant step toward restoring peace and political stability, the Government of India, the Government of Manipur, and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) have reaffirmed their commitment to a structured and time-bound tripartite dialogue.”

They said KNO and UPF would like to make clear their position regarding National Highway-2 (Imphal–Dimapur) via Kangpokpi district. Contrary to “misinformed narratives”, the Kuki-Zo community never closed or blocked the highway.

KNO and UPF reiterate that “this gesture must not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of unrestricted movement across buffer zones between Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas. The sanctity of these zones remains paramount, and the responsibility for securing the highway lies with the Government of India and its deployed force.”

The KNO and UPF also urged the public and media to refrain from “spreading misinformation” and to respect the nuanced realities of the region’s security and political landscape. KNO and UPF also pledged to “uphold the people’s aspiration in the future course of political dialogue for creation of a Union Territory with legislature for the Kuki Zo people within the constitution of India.” (PTI)