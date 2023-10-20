Ribhoi fish farmers get fish feed from ICAR-CIFRI

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 19: ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research

Institute (ICAR-CIFRI), regional centre, Guwahati in

collaboration with the department of fisheries (DoF), govt of

Meghalaya organised an “Awareness-cum-fish feed

distribution programme” at Nongpoh, Ri-Bhoi district,

Meghalaya recently for the benefit of 50 tribal fish farmers of

the state.

The programme was organised under the overall guidance of

Dr B K Das, director, ICAR-CIFRI, Barrackpore; Dr S K Majhi,

head, ICAR-CIFRI RC, Guwahati; Dr BK Bhattacharjya, PS &

nodal officer of NEH Component, ICAR-CIFRI RC, Guwahati

and Ms. Meda A. Khongjiliw, Superintendent of Fisheries, Ri-

Bhoi District, Meghalaya.

It was attended by 60 participants (fish farmers and fisheries

officials) of Ri-Bhoi District.

Dr BK Bhattacharjya explained the purpose of the

programme. He outlined research and extension activities

carried out by the Institute for development of open water

fisheries in Meghalaya including successful trials on cage

culture in Umiam reservoir.

Dr Pronob Das discussed the role fish feed in aquaculture

and different feeding methods along with their scientific

merits. He also informed the participants about the

successful collaborative work programmes between the two

organizations. Dr S C S Das explained different aspects of

scientific fish farming.

Paul Tariang thanked ICAR-CIFRI for continuing their support

for development of fisheries in the state. He informed that

based on successful cage culture trials carried out by ICAR-

CIFRI in Umiam Reservoir, the DoF, Meghalaya plans to

implement it through PMSSY programme in the state.

Shri Andrew L Myrthong urged the DoF and ICAR-CIFRI to

work closely to achieve sustainable development goals.

Scientists of ICAR-CIFRI urged the participants to adopt

scientific farming methods for achieving higher fish

production, enhancement of income and livelihood. On the

occasion, a total of 3500 kg floating feed was distributed

among 50 tribal fishers including women.