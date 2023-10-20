Ribhoi fish farmers get fish feed from ICAR-CIFRI

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 19: ICAR-Central Inland Fisheries Research
Institute (ICAR-CIFRI), regional centre, Guwahati in
collaboration with the department of fisheries (DoF), govt of
Meghalaya organised an “Awareness-cum-fish feed
distribution programme” at Nongpoh, Ri-Bhoi district,
Meghalaya recently for the benefit of 50 tribal fish farmers of
the state.
The programme was organised under the overall guidance of
Dr B K Das, director, ICAR-CIFRI, Barrackpore; Dr S K Majhi,
head, ICAR-CIFRI RC, Guwahati; Dr BK Bhattacharjya, PS &
nodal officer of NEH Component, ICAR-CIFRI RC, Guwahati
and Ms. Meda A. Khongjiliw, Superintendent of Fisheries, Ri-
Bhoi District, Meghalaya.
It was attended by 60 participants (fish farmers and fisheries
officials) of Ri-Bhoi District.
Dr BK Bhattacharjya explained the purpose of the
programme. He outlined research and extension activities
carried out by the Institute for development of open water
fisheries in Meghalaya including successful trials on cage
culture in Umiam reservoir.
Dr Pronob Das discussed the role fish feed in aquaculture
and different feeding methods along with their scientific
merits. He also informed the participants about the
successful collaborative work programmes between the two
organizations. Dr S C S Das explained different aspects of
scientific fish farming.
Paul Tariang thanked ICAR-CIFRI for continuing their support
for development of fisheries in the state. He informed that
based on successful cage culture trials carried out by ICAR-
CIFRI in Umiam Reservoir, the DoF, Meghalaya plans to
implement it through PMSSY programme in the state.
Shri Andrew L Myrthong urged the DoF and ICAR-CIFRI to
work closely to achieve sustainable development goals.
Scientists of ICAR-CIFRI urged the participants to adopt
scientific farming methods for achieving higher fish
production, enhancement of income and livelihood. On the
occasion, a total of 3500 kg floating feed was distributed
among 50 tribal fishers including women.