Arunachal fish farmers receive national awards for trout culture

GUWAHATI, July 11: Two fish farmers hailing from Arunachal Pradesh were honored with top accolades as the best fish farmers during the commemoration of the 24th National Fish Farmers’ Day.

The two innovative fish farmers Yamoty Pigyor and Kesang Naksang, residents of Shi Yomi, were honored with the ‘Best Fish Farmer’ awards, and were selected by the directorate of fisheries, GoAP, for their outstanding achievements in trout culture.

Congratulating the awardee, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu wrote on X, “Happy to share that two fish farmers of our State – Shri Yamoty Pigyor and Shri Kesang Naksang – have been conferred best fish farmer awards on the occasion of 24th National Fish Farmers’ Day on July 10.”

Khandu also mentioned that their significant involvement in trout farming is enhancing cold water fisheries in Arunachal Pradesh.

He further said that the Arunachal government is committed to collaborating closely to guarantee the triumph of GoI’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Mastya Sampan Yojana (PMMSY) for the blue revolution.

“Their rich contribution to trout culture is further promoting cold water fisheries in Arunachal Pradesh. We wish to work concertedly to ensure success of GoI’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Mastya Sampan Yojana (PMMSY) for blue revolution. Proud of our fish farmers’ achievements and count on their support for furthering our vision”, Khandu added.

