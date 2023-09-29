RPP asks Nagaland edu dept to with notification to teachers

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Sept 28: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) on
Thursday asked Nagaland’s directorate of school education to
immediately withdraw its September 15 notification ordering
the government teachers not to make any communication
with the press nor call a public meeting to discuss “their
conditions”.
The party, in a release, alleged that after the All Nagaland
School Teachers Association and Nagaland Government
Higher Secondary Schools Employee Association called for a
pen-down strike for non-payment of salaries, the directorate
was now resorting to “dirty tricks” to intimidate the teachers
in the form of the notification laying out Rule 25 of the
Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968.
It said instead of trying to resolve the issue through
meaningful engagement, the department issued the
notification which is highly insensitive and condemnable.
According to the RPP, the “absolutely inept, thoroughly
unprofessional, highly mismanaged school education
directorate” is now misusing Rule 25 of the Nagaland
Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968, to strip the
teachers of their last dignity, which is uncalled for and
unethical.
The party also sought to know whether the officers and non-
teaching staff of the directorate and district offices get their
salaries on time.
“And if yes, why this stepmotherly treatment toward the
teaching staff?” it asked.
The RPP said according to its sources in the directorate, the
teachers will not receive salaries for the month of September
as well as for the next six months.
It reminded the state government that the salary component
of government employees is budgeted and that the question
of salary non-payment does not arise unless it has been
siphoned off.