RPP asks Nagaland edu dept to with notification to teachers

DIMAPUR, Sept 28: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) on

Thursday asked Nagaland’s directorate of school education to

immediately withdraw its September 15 notification ordering

the government teachers not to make any communication

with the press nor call a public meeting to discuss “their

conditions”.

The party, in a release, alleged that after the All Nagaland

School Teachers Association and Nagaland Government

Higher Secondary Schools Employee Association called for a

pen-down strike for non-payment of salaries, the directorate

was now resorting to “dirty tricks” to intimidate the teachers

in the form of the notification laying out Rule 25 of the

Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968.

It said instead of trying to resolve the issue through

meaningful engagement, the department issued the

notification which is highly insensitive and condemnable.

According to the RPP, the “absolutely inept, thoroughly

unprofessional, highly mismanaged school education

directorate” is now misusing Rule 25 of the Nagaland

Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968, to strip the

teachers of their last dignity, which is uncalled for and

unethical.

The party also sought to know whether the officers and non-

teaching staff of the directorate and district offices get their

salaries on time.

“And if yes, why this stepmotherly treatment toward the

teaching staff?” it asked.

The RPP said according to its sources in the directorate, the

teachers will not receive salaries for the month of September

as well as for the next six months.

It reminded the state government that the salary component

of government employees is budgeted and that the question

of salary non-payment does not arise unless it has been

siphoned off.