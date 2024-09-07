Miya influx in Nagaland is alarming: RRP

DIMAPUR, Sept 6: The Rising Peoples’ Party (RPP) “strongly condemns” the Nagaland’s Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) government’s alleged lackadaisical attitude and insincerity in addressing the pressing issue of “illegal immigration and Miya influx in Dimapur district and Nagaland state at large.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Nagaland-based political party said the uncontrolled influx of thousands of non-locals into “our state,” especially Dimapur, without verification, is alarming and perturbing. Nagaland’s limited land and small local population make it vulnerable to illegal immigration threats. It also said. “The government’s inaction raises questions about its commitment to protecting the interests of its people.”

The RPP then said the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is a vital tool to safeguard indigenous cultural heritage by regulating outsider influx. While Mizoram effectively implements ILP statewide under the same Inner Line Permit Act, Nagaland failed to do so.

“Is the government weak, pressured, or driven by vested interests?”, it asked.

The RPP then expressed appreciation to the Dimapur administration and police for conducting checks at the railway station recently, prompted by social media uproar. However, this action will be merely an eyewash if the real issue of implementation is not addressed, it pointed out.

The threat to Dimapur Naga Students Union (DNSU) for its intention to verify non-local populations is unacceptable, the RPP also said. The RPP then said it “stands” with DNSU on this. Enforcement of ILP statewide is a common cause and deserves support from all.

The RPP also said the ILP removal from Dimapur, despite its extensions, is a clear insincerity on the part of the PDA government to work for the interest of its people. Dimapur has become a hotbed for anti-social elements, fueled by illegal immigration, it alleged.

The RPP then demanded the ILP reinstatement in Dimapur and effective implementation and coverage of ILP statewide. It also demanded a thorough verification of non-local populations in the State. It further demanded concrete steps to check ILP papers and other documents across all checkpoints in Nagaland.

The RPP then requested Dimapur-based youth organizations to come together to check illegal influx. “The need of the hour is collective action,” it said.

The RPP then urged Naga citizens to demand action from the government. The RPP said it will continue to pressure the PDA government to address this issue seriously. “If the government truly cares for the Naga people, they must act now before it is too late. Otherwise, those in power will be remembered in history as responsible for the consequences of unchecked illegal immigration in the state,” it added. (NNN)