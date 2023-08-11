RPP demands special session of Nagaland assembly to nullify Forest Amendment Bill, UCC

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 10: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) demanded

that the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP

coalition government in Nagaland convene a special session of

the state assembly at the earliest to pass resolutions to nullify

the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, and nib in the

bud the narrative of UCC in the state.

“Given the serious circumstance, any layman in Nagaland is

now well versed with the two issues such as the ramifications

such legislations have for the state if the state government

does not voice out our collective opposition at this juncture,”

the RPP said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the party, the people’s mandated NDPP-BJP

coalition should have the eagerness to protect the state from

any adverse agenda which seeks to render the constitutionally

protected Nagaland “impotent” with legislative measures such

as the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023,” or the

UCC, which if implemented, would render Article 371A in the

state inconsequential.

“Therefore, there is no excuse for the chief minister to make

loud proclamations that the state is already protected from the

adverse effects of The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill,

2023 or the UCC for that matter,” it said.

The party stressed that any government styling itself as a

regional party should be willing to protect the territorial

integrity of the state at any cost.

“However, till date the ugly sequence of surrenders to

majoritarian politics on quite a number of issues out of sheer

cowardice or fear of stoppage of central funds is non-

acceptable,” it said.

The party also sought to bring to the notice of the NDPP-BJP

coalition that the “staunchly patriotic and progressive Kerala

Legislative Assembly” has already passed a resolution opposing

the UCC, a first in the country.

It questioned whether the NDPP-BJP coalition can safeguard

the state in the face of the central government’s onslaught in

the form of UCC and the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill,

2023.