27 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 30, 2022
type here...

RPP Supports ANATG’s Regularisation Demand

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, Sept 29: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) said on Wednesday it fully supports the demand of the All-Nagaland Adhoc Teachers’ Group (ANATG) for regularisation.

“It is not surprising that the State’s dirtiest department is giving all sorts of excuses,” the RPP added in a statement.

- Advertisement -

The RPP demanded that the principal director, DoSE, should not shoot his mouth nor mislead the cabinet without knowing the facts. “In the ACAUT/PSAN litigation filed before the High Court, case no. 145 (K) 2017, Grade-III Adhoc teachers were not impleaded in the case. The litigation only pertained to those posts falling under the purview of NPSC which were filled up through backdoor, that is, without examination being conducted,” the RPP statement added.

The RPP then said that for the consumption of the general public it may be mentioned that teachers are appointed under a separate recruitment policy (with requisite qualification) which is not under the purview of NPSC examination, and therefore to label all the agitating teachers as backdoor appointees is unfair and hurtful.

According to the RPP, the ‘contradictory stand’ of the NDPP-BJP coalition on matters of regularisation only shows lack of good counsel and indecisiveness of the cabinet. It added that just recently in September, 2290 RMSA and SSA teachers of 2010 and 2013 batches were absorbed/regularised which means that their salary is now wholly paid by the State Government. “So, should the DoSE have 2 separate regularisation policies? Shouldn’t the advisor for School Education publicly address the contradictions?,” it asked.

The NDPP-BJP coalition then demanded that it should stop victimising the 1,166 teachers. In the meantime, the RPP said that the agitation teachers are encouraged to stand their ground till the State Government assures that justice will be served. (NNN)

BTS’ Jimin-Approved Jackets For Myriads Of Events
BTS’ Jimin-Approved Jackets For Myriads Of Events
Sunny Leone’s Holiday Trip Pictures From Maldives
Sunny Leone’s Holiday Trip Pictures From Maldives
Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More
Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More
Top 10 Strongest Cats
Top 10 Strongest Cats
Seven Wonders of the New World
Seven Wonders of the New World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rupee Rises 13 Paise To Close At 81.80 Against US Dollar

The Hills Times - 0
BTS’ Jimin-Approved Jackets For Myriads Of Events Sunny Leone’s Holiday Trip Pictures From Maldives Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More Top 10 Strongest Cats Seven Wonders of the New World