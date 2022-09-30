RPP Supports ANATG’s Regularisation Demand

DIMAPUR, Sept 29: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) said on Wednesday it fully supports the demand of the All-Nagaland Adhoc Teachers’ Group (ANATG) for regularisation.

“It is not surprising that the State’s dirtiest department is giving all sorts of excuses,” the RPP added in a statement.

- Advertisement -

The RPP demanded that the principal director, DoSE, should not shoot his mouth nor mislead the cabinet without knowing the facts. “In the ACAUT/PSAN litigation filed before the High Court, case no. 145 (K) 2017, Grade-III Adhoc teachers were not impleaded in the case. The litigation only pertained to those posts falling under the purview of NPSC which were filled up through backdoor, that is, without examination being conducted,” the RPP statement added.

The RPP then said that for the consumption of the general public it may be mentioned that teachers are appointed under a separate recruitment policy (with requisite qualification) which is not under the purview of NPSC examination, and therefore to label all the agitating teachers as backdoor appointees is unfair and hurtful.

According to the RPP, the ‘contradictory stand’ of the NDPP-BJP coalition on matters of regularisation only shows lack of good counsel and indecisiveness of the cabinet. It added that just recently in September, 2290 RMSA and SSA teachers of 2010 and 2013 batches were absorbed/regularised which means that their salary is now wholly paid by the State Government. “So, should the DoSE have 2 separate regularisation policies? Shouldn’t the advisor for School Education publicly address the contradictions?,” it asked.

The NDPP-BJP coalition then demanded that it should stop victimising the 1,166 teachers. In the meantime, the RPP said that the agitation teachers are encouraged to stand their ground till the State Government assures that justice will be served. (NNN)