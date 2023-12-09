Rs 717 crore sanctioned by DoNER for 5 projects in Tripura

HT Digital,
Agartala, Dec 9: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has approved Rs 717 crore for five projects in Tripura, according to Chief Minister Manik Saha.
The funding includes Rs 202 crore for a new dental college and Rs 192 crore for a mother and childcare unit at Agartala Government Medical College.
Additionally, Rs 121 crore is allocated for a drug de-addiction centre in Sepahijala district. Saha credits the ‘double-engine government’ led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for improving the socio-economic condition in Tripura.
The funding also includes Rs 80 crore for micro-grids to expand solar power in tribal areas and Rs 122 crore for three rural road construction projects.