Tripura gets first 3D-printing solution in NE

AGARTALA, Sept 10: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated Northeast’s (NE) first 3D Printing Solution Centre at Agartala Government Dental College on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, Dr Saha, who is also the health minister of the state, said that the state government’s primary aim is to establish an education and health hub in Tripura, which remains a priority sector for the government.

“We are working to establish an education and health hub in the state. I spoke with union health minister J.P. Nadda about setting up Homeopathy and Ayurvedic Medical Colleges. We must try. We are working to establish an AIIMS- or RIMS-like hospital. Kidney transplants were something we never thought of,” said Dr. Saha.

He expressed joy at this milestone, stating that the inauguration of the 3D Printing Solution Centre marks another feather in the cap of Agartala Government Dental College.

“Dental College was a dream project for us. We made several efforts to open this institution. Even during the previous government’s tenure, 10 years ago, we tried to open such a college. But whenever you aim to do something good, there will always be negative-minded people trying to prevent it. We know the struggles we faced to start the Dental College.”

He continued, “Science, especially in the field of dentistry, is evolving rapidly. I was very pleased when the first batch of the Dental College passed with good results. It was heartening to see this. With our excellent faculty, students are able to achieve good marks. We want Agartala Government Dental College to become a model institution in the country. Everyone should know about this college. I urge the faculty to use the latest technology.”

Dr Saha further announced that Tripura is the first state in the Northeast to establish a 3D Printing Solution Centre in Dental College.

“This is a huge achievement. Surgeries, bone grafting, and various advanced procedures, including bloodless operations, are all taking place here. More than 100 patients visit this hospital daily. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this Dental College, and it is our responsibility to maintain its reputation. Over 3,000 patients visit here monthly. I am confident the institution will continue to develop. Around 20 students have enrolled in the second batch. By utilizing AI, this 3D Printing Solution Centre will help reduce the load on the OPD,” said Dr. Saha.

Present at the event were Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Tammu Jamoh, Director (Science and Technology), M/o DoNER, Director of Health Services Prof. Dr. Sanjeeb Kumar Debbarma, Dr. H.P. Sharma, Director of Medical Education, and other dignitaries.