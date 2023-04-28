Sambit Patra holds consecutive meetings with BJP MLAs

IMPHAL, April 27 (NNN): Even as Manipur unit of BJP president A Sarda Devi as well as chief minister N Biren Singh denied differences among the party legislators, the party’s northeast coordinator and national spokesperson Sambit Patra held one by one closed door meetings with the party ministers and MLAs on Thursday.

What was discussed in the meetings could not be ascertained. But, the meetings are considered to be crucial as it came up amid speculations of differences among the party legislators.

It can be noted here that four BJP MLAs resigned from the government administrative posts they were given by the chief minister recently.

BJP’s northeast coordinator and national spokesperson, Sambit Patra arrived in Imphal on Wednesday on a two-day visit in the state. He attended a meeting of the party legislators including chief minister and cabinet ministers.

BJP Manipur Pradesh president A Sard Devi also attended the meeting.



After the meeting, both chief minister N Biren Singh and A Sarda Devi denied having differences among the party MLAs while claiming that Thursday’s meeting discussed the upcoming celebration of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” to be broadcast on April 30.



The meeting presided by national spokesperson Sambit Patra in the presence of Manipur party president A Sharda Devi among others deliberated on the ongoing preparations of the 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat which will be broadcast worldwide on April 30, the chief minister said.



He said that the Manipur unit of BJP is preparing to organise people across the state to listen to the radio talk programme. The party is preparing to gather at least 100 people at the booth level programmes on the day.



Besides, a massive gathering will be organised at Loktak Lake to celebrate the radio talk which will be broadcast at 11 am of April 30. Union minister Bupendra Yadav will also attend the programme, he said.