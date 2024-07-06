Sampoornata Abhiyan launched in Nagaland’s districts

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 5: NITI Aayog’s Sampoornata Abhiyan has been launched in two aspirational districts of Kiphere and Zunheboto in Nagaland.

In Zunheboto, NITI Aayog adviser Yugal Joshi on Thursday launched the Abhiyan in the presence of Zunheboto DC Rahul Mali, Sumi Hoho president Nikheto Zhimo, district officials, community members and students.

Launching the programme, Joshi spoke about the significance of the Sampoornata Abhiyan and its alignment with national development goals.

He exhorted everyone to participate in the programme to make it successful.

DC Mali administered the Sampoornata Abhiyan pledge to the gathering.

Issues and challenges in saturating the Abhiyan indicators were discussed in detail during the launch of the programme.

The district has prepared a three-month saturation plan for its Akuhaito block. The DC will review the plan monthly.

In aspirational district of Kiphere, MLA and Kiphire District Planning and Development Board chairman, C Kipili Sangtam launched the Abhiyan at the Hopongkyu Memorial hall.

In his address, Sangtam said the NITI Aayog’s Sampoornata Abhiyan marks the commencement of a three-month campaign aimed at accelerating development in underdeveloped districts and blocks by achieving saturation in selected indicators of the aspirational programme.

Lauding the NITI Aayog team for their commendable work, especially in the border areas, Sangtam said Kiphire is one of the remotest districts in the country. He stressed the importance of sincere and efficient work by the departments concerned, saying that progress depends on collective efforts rather than relying solely on the government.

Sangtam also stressed the need for transparency in utilising resources for development, particularly in an aspirational district, a PIB release said.

A short film on Sampoorna Abhiyan was screened at the venue. The event concluded with the inauguration of saturation camps and an exhibition stall.