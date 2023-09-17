‘Chintan Shivir’ commences in Meghalaya under NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Block Programme

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 16: In a significant milestone for
Meghalaya’s progress and development, the state’s ‘Chintan
Shivir’ under the NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Block Programme
was convened by the community & rural development
department for the three aspirational blocks of the state
recently.
This pivotal event aimed to chart a comprehensive
development strategy for the aspirational blocks of Umling of
Ri Bhoi District, Amlarem of West Jaintia Hills district and
Resubelpara of North Garo Hills.
Chaired by Raja Brahma, MCS, the additional deputy
commissioner (ADC) of Ri Bhoi District, the ‘Chintan Shivir’
garnered participation from the district and block officials of
different line departments including health, social welfare,
agriculture, veterinary & animal husbandry, PHE and the
C&RD department.
Notable attendees included officials from NITI Aayog; Dr
Priscilla C Ngaihte, the regional officer for Northeastern
States, Bhaskar Kashyap, assistant director and state nodal
officer for the ABP; Himani Sachdeva, consultant specialist;
Dr Shelly Dabiya and T Prachi Sharma, young professionals
along with Eric Kevin Dkharthe BDO of Umling C&RD Block,
Gameliel L.C Mylliem BDO of Amlarem C&RD Block and Verdi
Sangma BDO of Resubelpara C&RD Block.
During this intensive ‘Chintan Shivir,’ attendees were
presented with comprehensive data on Umling, Amlarem and
Resubelpara. Moreover, detailed insights into ongoing
initiatives across various government departments, spanning
healthcare, education, infrastructure, and more, were
shared. The core focus remained on enhancing key
development indicators while fostering active engagement
and participation from local communities.
The event commenced with a welcome speech from Raja
Brahma, additional deputy commissioner, shared his
experience gained from working in diverse districts. He
expressed his commitment to advancing development across
multiple districts and extended a warm welcome to the NITI
Aayog team. Drawing from his experiences in the aspirational
district of Ri Bhoi, Brahma provided valuable insights.
Dr Priscilla C Ngaihte, the regional officer for Northeastern
states, took the stage to address the gathering. She
introduced the NITI Aayog team and encouraged active
participation by inviting everyone to introduce themselves.
Dr Ngaihte emphasised the purpose of the visit, which was to
assess the progress of the ‘Chintan Shivir’ in the block. She
mentioned the forthcoming presentation of baseline
assessments of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and the
documentation thereof.
Furthermore, the block development officer of Umling C&RD
Block, presented their approach and strategy, focusing on the
PDIA (Problem-Driven Iterative Adaptation) methodology.
The BDO of Amlarem and Resubelpara also highlighted the
need for ANMs to visit households more frequently,
particularly with the establishment of Village Health Councils
(VHCs). The VHCs will play a vital role in identifying Severe
Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition
(MAM) cases. While discussing the challenges faced by the
block, the BDO of Amlarem Block stated, “We have a clear
intention to prioritize various sectors, with a strong emphasis
on education. We recognize the pressing need for
improvement, and our plan is to adopt a community-driven
approach to enhance the quality of education.”
The blocks demonstrated a commitment to addressing
pressing issues and driving progress. Their dedication reflects
the vision of the Aspirational Block Programme in
transforming underdeveloped regions. Likewise, two
dedicated individuals from each aspirational block stepped
forward to provide a glimpse into their invaluable work on
the ground. They passionately articulated their roles and
shared their experiences, illustrating the programme’s
tangible impact on local communities. These individuals, the
unsung heroes of development, showcased how they are
instrumental in shaping positive change from the grassroots.