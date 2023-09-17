‘Chintan Shivir’ commences in Meghalaya under NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Block Programme

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 16: In a significant milestone for

Meghalaya’s progress and development, the state’s ‘Chintan

Shivir’ under the NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Block Programme

was convened by the community & rural development

department for the three aspirational blocks of the state

recently.

This pivotal event aimed to chart a comprehensive

development strategy for the aspirational blocks of Umling of

Ri Bhoi District, Amlarem of West Jaintia Hills district and

Resubelpara of North Garo Hills.

Chaired by Raja Brahma, MCS, the additional deputy

commissioner (ADC) of Ri Bhoi District, the ‘Chintan Shivir’

garnered participation from the district and block officials of

different line departments including health, social welfare,

agriculture, veterinary & animal husbandry, PHE and the

C&RD department.

Notable attendees included officials from NITI Aayog; Dr

Priscilla C Ngaihte, the regional officer for Northeastern

States, Bhaskar Kashyap, assistant director and state nodal

officer for the ABP; Himani Sachdeva, consultant specialist;

Dr Shelly Dabiya and T Prachi Sharma, young professionals

along with Eric Kevin Dkharthe BDO of Umling C&RD Block,

Gameliel L.C Mylliem BDO of Amlarem C&RD Block and Verdi

Sangma BDO of Resubelpara C&RD Block.

During this intensive ‘Chintan Shivir,’ attendees were

presented with comprehensive data on Umling, Amlarem and

Resubelpara. Moreover, detailed insights into ongoing

initiatives across various government departments, spanning

healthcare, education, infrastructure, and more, were

shared. The core focus remained on enhancing key

development indicators while fostering active engagement

and participation from local communities.

The event commenced with a welcome speech from Raja

Brahma, additional deputy commissioner, shared his

experience gained from working in diverse districts. He

expressed his commitment to advancing development across

multiple districts and extended a warm welcome to the NITI

Aayog team. Drawing from his experiences in the aspirational

district of Ri Bhoi, Brahma provided valuable insights.

Dr Priscilla C Ngaihte, the regional officer for Northeastern

states, took the stage to address the gathering. She

introduced the NITI Aayog team and encouraged active

participation by inviting everyone to introduce themselves.

Dr Ngaihte emphasised the purpose of the visit, which was to

assess the progress of the ‘Chintan Shivir’ in the block. She

mentioned the forthcoming presentation of baseline

assessments of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and the

documentation thereof.

Furthermore, the block development officer of Umling C&RD

Block, presented their approach and strategy, focusing on the

PDIA (Problem-Driven Iterative Adaptation) methodology.

The BDO of Amlarem and Resubelpara also highlighted the

need for ANMs to visit households more frequently,

particularly with the establishment of Village Health Councils

(VHCs). The VHCs will play a vital role in identifying Severe

Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition

(MAM) cases. While discussing the challenges faced by the

block, the BDO of Amlarem Block stated, “We have a clear

intention to prioritize various sectors, with a strong emphasis

on education. We recognize the pressing need for

improvement, and our plan is to adopt a community-driven

approach to enhance the quality of education.”

The blocks demonstrated a commitment to addressing

pressing issues and driving progress. Their dedication reflects

the vision of the Aspirational Block Programme in

transforming underdeveloped regions. Likewise, two

dedicated individuals from each aspirational block stepped

forward to provide a glimpse into their invaluable work on

the ground. They passionately articulated their roles and

shared their experiences, illustrating the programme’s

tangible impact on local communities. These individuals, the

unsung heroes of development, showcased how they are

instrumental in shaping positive change from the grassroots.