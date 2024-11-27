Sangma inaugurates State Zoo, highlights drone tech for conservation

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 27: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated Phase I of the Meghalaya Biological Park, also known as the Meghalaya State Zoo, in Umtrew, Ri Bhoi District, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

The park will become a hub for wildlife education, conservation, and public awareness.

During the inauguration, CM Sangma highlighted the government’s dedication to preserve Meghalaya’s natural heritage, stating that the state is making significant strides in wildlife conservation.

He also announced the use of drone technology for wildlife and habitat mapping, enabling the study of wildlife trends and enhancing conservation and management efforts.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya State Zoo is designed not only to showcase the region’s diverse flora and fauna but also to educate visitors on the critical role of wildlife and their ecosystems.

Additionally, the initiative aims to inspire future generations to value and protect the state’s rich biodiversity.