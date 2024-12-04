19 C
CM unveils foundation stone for Shillong Ropeway Project

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 4: Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K. Sangma, unveiled the foundation stone for the much-anticipated Shillong Ropeway Project at Shillong Peak, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

The ropeway, the first of its kind in Meghalaya, is set to transform the tourism landscape of the state by offering breathtaking aerial views of Shillong City.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “The Shillong Ropeway is Meghalaya’s first passenger ropeway that will be constructed at a cost of 175 Crores, offering a panoramic view of Shillong City.”

https://twitter.com/CMO_Meghalaya/status/1864197128723014091

The project, with a budget of Rs 175 crores, will connect Shillong Peak with Lawsohtun, providing both locals and tourists a unique, scenic transit option.

Originally inaugurated by the Hon’ble President of India, Smti. Droupadi Murmu, in January, the project is hailed as Meghalaya’s largest tourism initiative to date.

“The project is the biggest tourism project initiated by the Govt. and will attract tourists and locals to take the scenic aerial route from Shillong Peak to Lawsohtun”, the CMO added.

Speaking at the event, CM Conrad Sangma expressed optimism about the project’s potential to boost tourism and local livelihoods.

To further the project’s development, the Chief Minister handed over a second instalment of Rs 1.5 crore to Riat Laban Dorbar Pyllun, highlighting the government’s dedication to its timely completion.

“Today HCM handed over the second instalment to Riat Laban Dorbar Pyllun of ₹1.5 Crore for the project”, the CMO further stated.

Once operational, the ropeway is expected to become a major tourist attraction, enhancing Shillong’s appeal as a prime destination in Northeast India.

