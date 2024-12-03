19 C
Meghalaya CM launches Um Rupa Premium Mineral Water

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: In a significant boost to local entrepreneurship and sustainable business practices, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma launched Um Rupa Premium Mineral Water at Nongstoin in West Khasi Hills District, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Tuesday.

The brand is the first and leading local bottled water brand in the district, offering a unique product sourced from a local spring and packaged in eco-friendly glass bottles.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “HCM @SangmaConrad launched Um Rupa Premium Mineral Water at Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills District. Um Rupa is the 1st and leading local bottled water brand in the District.”

During the launch event, Chief Minister Sangma praised the initiative, emphasizing the importance of promoting homegrown brands that prioritize sustainability.

He also expressed his admiration for the entrepreneur behind Um Rupa, particularly for adopting glass packaging, which reduces plastic waste and aligns with global environmental trends.

Additionally, Sangma remarked that the brand’s innovative approach and commitment to eco-friendliness should be further popularized across the state, making it a symbol of local pride and sustainable development.

“The water is sourced from a local spring and its new glass bottle packaging gives it a sustainable touch. HCM met the entrepreneur behind Um Rupa and expressed his delight seeing the glass packaging, commenting that the drinking water brand should be further popularised in the state”, the CMO added.

