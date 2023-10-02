SC Justice Ujjal Bhuyan emphasizes preservation of Constitution’s basic structure

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 1: Supreme Court Judge Ujjal Bhuyan delivered a thought-provoking talk on

“Constitution: Equality and Democracy” at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

He emphasized that the basic structure of the Constitution should not be changed and discussed the

significance of preserving the Constitution’s fundamental principles.

During his address, Justice Bhuyan highlighted the importance of Article 368 of the Constitution, which

deals with the power of Parliament to amend the Constitution. He stressed that the Constitution’s

essence lies in promoting equality among individuals and establishing a just society.

Justice Bhuyan encouraged students to regularly read the Constitution’s Preamble, stating that it

provides a new vision and understanding each time. He emphasized that the objectives outlined in the

Preamble constitute the Constitution’s basic structure, which cannot be amended through Article 368’s

power.

Speaking about Article 14, which enshrines equality before the law and equal protection of the law,

Justice Bhuyan emphasized that these principles are fundamental to the Constitution and form the

foundation of the rule of law.

Justice Bhuyan also praised USTM, expressing confidence that it will become a prominent center of

knowledge and learning not only in India but also internationally.

The event, organized by the University School of Law and Research (USLR) at USTM, witnessed the

participation of law students and faculty members from various law colleges in the region. It ended with

a vote of thanks and the singing of the National Anthem.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s address underscored the importance of upholding the Constitution’s core

principles and values in ensuring a just and equal society.