SDRF searching for missing man at Marten

SHILLONG, Feb 4: The Meghalaya State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) today was pressed into action to search for a missing man at the landfill site at Marten.

The SDRF was activated by the East Khasi Hills District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday.

A team of the SDRF led by B Sahkhar, 2nd in Command, SDRF is presently conducting a search and rescue (SAR) operation at Marten landfill along with staff from the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB).

The operation is still underway and the missing man is yet to be located. (NNN)