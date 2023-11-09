Search for missing Assam cop on

AIZAWL, Nov 8: A search is on for the Assam policeman who
went missing while on election duty for the November 7
Mizoram assembly poll, a senior police officer said on
Wednesday.
Sabin Nath, a 43-year-old constable in the 9th battalion of
Assam Police, went missing on Sunday morning from Ngopa
village in Saitual district near the Manipur border, Mizoram
Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga
Khiangte told PTI.
He along with other security personnel were deployed for
election duty in the village.
Saitual deputy commissioner Langura Tlau said that a
commandant of the 9th battalion of Assam police arrived
from Guwahati on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.
He said that Assam policemen deployed at Ngopa will leave
for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday to be deployed for
assembly election in that state.
Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly passed off
peacefully on Tuesday. A total 80.43 per cent votes were
cast, the election department said.
The final polling percentage will be ascertained after scrutiny,
it said. (PTI)