Search for missing Assam cop on

AIZAWL, Nov 8: A search is on for the Assam policeman who

went missing while on election duty for the November 7

Mizoram assembly poll, a senior police officer said on

Wednesday.

Sabin Nath, a 43-year-old constable in the 9th battalion of

Assam Police, went missing on Sunday morning from Ngopa

village in Saitual district near the Manipur border, Mizoram

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Lalbiakthanga

Khiangte told PTI.

He along with other security personnel were deployed for

election duty in the village.

Saitual deputy commissioner Langura Tlau said that a

commandant of the 9th battalion of Assam police arrived

from Guwahati on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

He said that Assam policemen deployed at Ngopa will leave

for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday to be deployed for

assembly election in that state.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly passed off

peacefully on Tuesday. A total 80.43 per cent votes were

cast, the election department said.

The final polling percentage will be ascertained after scrutiny,

it said. (PTI)