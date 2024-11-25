Second round of talks on Tiprasa in Delhi on December 3: Pradyot

AGARTALA, Nov 24: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has said that the second round of talks on Tiprasa accord will be held in Delhi on December 3.

The TMP has signed an agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government to address the problems of indigenous people in the northeastern state in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on March 2.

“I have been informed that the second round of talks on the Tiprasa accord will take place on December 3. I am happy to inform that this is the second official meeting in one and half months”, he wrote on X on Saturday.

Debbarma said “The future of our Tiprasa cannot be compromised and I will continue to put our communities agenda first and not look at any political favours. We have to realise that the growth of our region and people has to be more important than the rehabilitation of a few leaders”.

However, a senior official of the Tripura Home department on Sunday said the second meeting on the Tiprasa accord is scheduled to take place in the first week of next month in Delhi but the date has not been finalised yet.

The Centre has already constituted a six-member committee headed by A K Mishra, the advisor, Northeast, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The other members of the committee are radyot Kishore Debbarma, TMP president B K Hrangkhawl, secretary of Northeastern Affairs in Ministry of Home Affairs and Tripura government’s Home department secretary and Tribal Welfare department secretary. (PTI)