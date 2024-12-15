Security beefed up before Shreya Ghoshal concert in Agartala

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 14: In anticipation of Shreya Ghoshal’s highly awaited live concert in Agartala, Tripura Police have ramped up security measures across the city. Over 1,000 security personnel, including members of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Tripura Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have been deployed to ensure the event’s smooth execution.

The West District Police, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar, has taken meticulous steps to secure the venue and surrounding areas. Speaking to the media, SP Kiran Kumar outlined the elaborate security plan, emphasizing the use of advanced surveillance and a multi-layered approach.

“We have reinforced the arrangements with the deployment of drones for crowd management and stationed both uniformed officers and plainclothes personnel for comprehensive monitoring,” SP Kumar stated.

To manage the anticipated gathering of around 40,000 attendees, the deployment includes 700 TSR personnel, 50 CRPF officers, and a significant number of Tripura Police staff. Authorities have also issued advisories for parking and emergency routes, ensuring smooth traffic flow with designated and alternative pathways. Additionally, entry passes have been distributed to attendees to enhance security and streamline access to the venue.

The concert is scheduled to conclude by 10 PM, and SP Kumar reassured the public that all necessary precautions have been implemented to prevent any untoward incidents.