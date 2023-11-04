Tripura govt to ensure 33% women reservation in police recruitment: CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA, Nov 3: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Friday asserted that his government will ensure one-third reservation for women in all future recruitment drives in the police, including its specialized force Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

Speaking to reporters after attending the passing-out parade of two newly floated battalions, 14th and 15th, of the TSR at KTDS Police Training Academy in West Tripura district, the CM said, “This time, 10 per cent women reservation was implemented in the recruitment in the new battalions as the 33 per cent mandatory rule was brought after this recruitment drive began.”

“However, in future government recruitment drives, including in TSR, 33 per cent women reservation will be ensured,” he added.

The state administration had earlier this year made 33 per cent women reservation mandatory in all government recruitment drives.

With the induction of the new battalions, TSR, considered to be one of the finest counter-insurgency forces in the country, has gone up to 15.

“The TSR jawans who joined the passing out parade have undergone rigorous training with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. The TSR is known for uprooting insurgency from Tripura,” he said.

Claiming that the law and order situation in Tripura is “very good”, Saha said the state came “fifth from the bottom” on the crime graph of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

“Union home minister Amit Shah has been in touch with me over the performance of the state police as well as the TSR and wanted to know if they have any issue or problem. I had a word with the police officers to know how the government could create more facilities for the police,” he said.

DGP Amitabh Ranjan and other senior officials also witnessed the colourful passing-out parade of the newly recruited TSR jawan. (PTI)