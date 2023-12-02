TSR jawans to be deployed in urban areas to maintain law & order: Tripura CM

AGARTALA, Dec 1: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Friday said the paramilitary force Tripura

State Rifles (TSR) will be deployed in urban areas of the state to maintain law and order.

The TSR has transformed itself as one of the best striking force not only in the northeastern state but

also in the various states, he said.

“We are really proud of TSR for doing excellent work not only in Tripura but also in other states of

the country. From election duties to tackling insurgency to law and order duties, the force has

proven its capabilities in all sorts of duties”, Saha said at the passing out parade of 14th and 15th Bn

TSR in West Tripura district.

“Now, we are considering to deploy TSR in the urban areas to maintain law and order as the force

has done tasks which were assigned to them be it insurgency or border vigil and rendering service to

embassies in New Delhi”, he said.

While praising the TSR’s role in different sectors, the chief minister said the jawans are providing

security to the industrial sector too as one TSR battalion is engaged in providing security to ONGC.

Besides, TSR is also guarding two power plants – Palatana and Manarchak.

Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan said all the 1,438 passed-out TSR jawans underwent

rigorous training.

“All the jawans were given very detailed training meticulously under the guidance of the Ministry of

Home Affairs (MHA). This is for the first time, two battalions of TSR passed out together”, he added.

(PTI)