Thursday, August 15, 2024
Security beefed up in Tripura ahead of I-Day celebrations

AGARTALA, Aug 14: Security arrangements have been tightened across Tripura to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations, police said on Wednesday.

A comprehensive security plan is in place at the Assam Rifles ground, where Chief Minister Manik Saha will hoist the national flag, a top police officer said.

Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Ananta Das said additional central forces deployed for the three-tier panchayat elections will remain in place until the Independence Day events are completed.

The Centre had previously deployed 29 companies of CRPF and SSB for law and order duties during the panchayat elections.

“Currently, there are adequate forces deployed across the state to ensure a peaceful Independence Day. Additionally, police are being instructed to enhance vigilance in their respective areas to maintain law and order,” Das said.

Security along the international border has been further tightened following recent violence in Bangladesh. The BSF has been put on high alert to prevent any potential intrusion. (PTI)

