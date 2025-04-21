24.1 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 21, 2025
type here...

Security forces apprehend 7, seize arms and ammo from Thoubal

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, April 20: Security forces on Sunday held seven persons, including a juvenile, and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and communication devices during an operation conducted in Thoubal district of Manipur, official sources said.

The operation was launched around 2.20 am by a joint team of the state police and CRPF on an input that armed miscreants were present at the YBC Club in Heirok Part-III of Thoubal district.

- Advertisement -

Sources said locals pelted stones on the forces during the operation and the security personnel fired non-lethal ammunition to stop them.

Related Posts:

Some police and CRPF vehicles were also damaged in the stone pelting, they said, adding the situation was brought under control.

Two INSAS rifles, one LMG, a carbine, a MA3 MK-11 rifle, over 150 bullet rounds of various calibre, mobile phones, a four-wheeled vehicle, a bike, some Nepalese currency, reading material and other miscellaneous items were recovered by the forces from the spot, the sources said.

Seven persons, including a 15-year-old juvenile, were apprehended from the spot, they said. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

3 Bangladeshi held at Agartala Railway Station for illegal entry

The Hills Times -
10 Most Instagrammable Spots in Puducherry Stunning Hill Stations in India You Must Visit This Summer 6 Most Thrilling and Dangerous Hiking Trails Near Shillong Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions