Security forces conduct search operations in Manipur

IMPHAL, Oct 9: Security forces have continued their search operations in the fringe and vulnerable

areas of Imphal West, Kakching, and Thoubal districts in Manipur.

In one such operation, police arrested an active member of an underground group in Imphal West

district and recovered a 9mm pistol loaded with three live rounds. Additionally, three mobile

handsets and a cash amount of Rs 45,000 were seized from the individual. This arrested person had

been involved in extortion activities in Imphal, according to the police control room.

Furthermore, the daily law and order update from the Manipur police control room reported that

vigilant security forces thwarted an attack by armed miscreants in the general area of New

Keithelmanbi on Saturday night.

On Sunday at around 4:30 am, security forces deployed on the North West periphery of

Keithelmanbi detected suspicious movement of individuals and fired illumination rounds to ascertain

their identity. In response, the security forces came under fire but effectively retaliated in a

calibrated manner, causing the miscreants to flee. Following this, combing and search operations

were launched.

The alertness and calibrated response of the security forces prevented the nefarious designs of the

miscreants from succeeding, as stated by the police control room. (NNN)